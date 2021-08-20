Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €112.00 Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 70.94% from the stock’s previous close.

BAS has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €79.60 ($93.65).

ETR BAS opened at €65.52 ($77.08) on Friday. Basf has a 1 year low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 1 year high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72. The stock has a market cap of $60.18 billion and a PE ratio of 26.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €66.84.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

