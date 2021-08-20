Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 714,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100,883 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $8,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 10,328,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,415,000 after purchasing an additional 256,042 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,788,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,644,000 after purchasing an additional 221,599 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 60.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,853,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,188 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,655,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,255,000 after purchasing an additional 299,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,979,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 165,123 shares in the last quarter. 53.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGMO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sangamo Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $9.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.70. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

