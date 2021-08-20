Sanne Group (LON:SNN) Sets New 1-Year High at $948.00

Sanne Group plc (LON:SNN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 948 ($12.39) and last traded at GBX 934 ($12.20), with a volume of 4863 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 934 ($12.20).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNN. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.62) price target on shares of Sanne Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.47) target price on shares of Sanne Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sanne Group to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 925 ($12.09) in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.62) price objective on shares of Sanne Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Shore Capital upped their target price on shares of Sanne Group from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 875 ($11.43) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 769 ($10.05).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 859.55.

Sanne Group plc provides alternative asset and corporate administration services worldwide. The company offers fund services, such as establishment, governance and administration, investor, and financial reporting, and tax and regulatory compliance services; corporate services, including investment and treasury, employee incentives and independent trustee, accounting and financial, and governance, fiduciary, and administration services.

