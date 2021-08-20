Sanne Group (LON:SNN) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $859.55

Shares of Sanne Group plc (LON:SNN) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 859.55 ($11.23) and traded as high as GBX 935 ($12.22). Sanne Group shares last traded at GBX 934 ($12.20), with a volume of 141,512 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.47) price objective on shares of Sanne Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sanne Group to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 925 ($12.09) in a report on Monday, June 14th. Shore Capital raised their price objective on shares of Sanne Group from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 875 ($11.43) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.62) price objective on shares of Sanne Group in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.62) price objective on shares of Sanne Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 769 ($10.05).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 859.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62.

Sanne Group plc provides alternative asset and corporate administration services worldwide. The company offers fund services, such as establishment, governance and administration, investor, and financial reporting, and tax and regulatory compliance services; corporate services, including investment and treasury, employee incentives and independent trustee, accounting and financial, and governance, fiduciary, and administration services.

