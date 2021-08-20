Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT) Hits New 1-Year High at $621.00

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €621.00 ($730.59) and last traded at €605.00 ($711.76), with a volume of 2578 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €605.00 ($711.76).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €481.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.83.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

