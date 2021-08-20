Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €632.00 ($743.53). Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €621.00 ($730.59), with a volume of 1,644 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.13. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €481.53.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

