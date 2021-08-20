Savix Price Reaches $5.58 on Exchanges (SVX)

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Savix coin can currently be purchased for $5.58 or 0.00011542 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Savix has a market capitalization of $364,635.17 and approximately $959,173.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Savix has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00058468 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.84 or 0.00847896 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00048500 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002125 BTC.

About Savix

Savix (SVX) is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 117,442 coins and its circulating supply is 65,362 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org . The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Buying and Selling Savix

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Savix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Savix using one of the exchanges listed above.

