Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCFLF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schaeffler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of SCFLF opened at $8.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.94. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Schaeffler has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $9.85.

Schaeffler AG is a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

