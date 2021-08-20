Schibsted ASA’s (SBSNY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of SBSNY stock remained flat at $$52.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. Schibsted ASA has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.28.

Schibsted ASA engages in the provision of print and online media services. It operates through the following segments: Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, Growth, Other / Headquarters, Adevinta and Eliminations. The Nordic Marketplaces segment comprises online classified operations in Norway, Sweden and Finland.

