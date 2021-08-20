Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $494.43

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 494.43 ($6.46) and traded as high as GBX 495.36 ($6.47). Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. shares last traded at GBX 489 ($6.39), with a volume of 219,511 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £525.77 million and a P/E ratio of 4.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 494.43.

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Company Profile (LON:ATR)

Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, formerly Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective seeks to provide a high rate of total return through investment in equities and equity related securities of companies trading in the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan).

