Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Position Increased by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for 1.6% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 98,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 96,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 46.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 13,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,496,000 after buying an additional 33,153 shares in the last quarter.

SCHH stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.96. 398,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,253. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.14. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $48.40.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.