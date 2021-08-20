Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Red Cedar Investment Management LLC

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,980 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $16,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,057,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,615,000 after purchasing an additional 182,106 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,970,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,072 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,096,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,350,000 after acquiring an additional 83,662 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,051,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,998,000 after acquiring an additional 397,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,949,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,255,000 after acquiring an additional 13,588 shares during the last quarter.

SCHX stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,149. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.81 and a fifty-two week high of $108.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.32.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

