Scotiabank Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Scotiabank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ANFGF. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,525.00.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

ANFGF remained flat at $$20.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. 102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.27. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $27.80.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.