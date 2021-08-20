Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LON:SMT) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,314.74

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc (LON:SMT)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,314.74 ($17.18) and traded as high as GBX 1,343 ($17.55). Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,342.50 ($17.54), with a volume of 1,494,861 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,314.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28.

About Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LON:SMT)

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

