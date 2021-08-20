ScPrime Trading Up 24.1% Over Last 7 Days (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last week, ScPrime has traded up 24.1% against the US dollar. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0711 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. ScPrime has a total market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $6,658.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002540 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00056920 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00057711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.96 or 0.00136164 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014697 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 43,934,461 coins and its circulating supply is 37,250,850 coins. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

