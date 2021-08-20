Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 1,432.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,943 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 740.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. upped their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.08.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $59.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.93. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 519.84% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

