Searle & CO. Sells 1,500 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Searle & CO. lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Apple comprises 6.6% of Searle & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $146.70 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $151.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.74.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.