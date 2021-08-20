SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) will report earnings of $1.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.37. SeaWorld Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.96) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 278.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SEAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

In related news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $4,789,375.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,601,602.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.2% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SEAS traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.34. 969,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,450. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.48. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $18.29 and a one year high of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.56 and a beta of 2.44.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

