Secret (SCRT) Price Tops $1.73

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 20th. Secret has a market cap of $120.87 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Secret has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. One Secret coin can now be bought for $1.73 or 0.00003538 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Secret

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

