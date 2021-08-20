Seedify.fund Market Cap Reaches $21.66 Million (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded 42.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Seedify.fund coin can now be bought for approximately $4.40 or 0.00009052 BTC on exchanges. Seedify.fund has a total market capitalization of $21.66 million and approximately $14.78 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Seedify.fund has traded up 233.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00057135 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.61 or 0.00141126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.33 or 0.00148785 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,657.09 or 1.00089153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $448.32 or 0.00922201 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.71 or 0.06672419 BTC.

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,922,629 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seedify.fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seedify.fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

