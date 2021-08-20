Seele-N (SEELE) Price Reaches $0.0062 on Major Exchanges

Seele-N (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. In the last week, Seele-N has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $4.31 million and approximately $3.70 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00058767 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $413.03 or 0.00846852 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00049041 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002127 BTC.

About Seele-N

Seele-N (SEELE) is a coin. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 coins. Seele-N’s official website is seele.pro . Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech . Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele’s neural consensus algorithm was inspired by the inner workings of the human brain. It asynchronously processes and sorts data in a large-scale decentralized environment, using ε-differential agreements to allow all nodes within a network to reach consensus. Compared to existing consensus algorithms, it ensures greater fault-tolerance and is significantly more efficient. Its performance also scales linearly as network size increases, allowing it to be widely adaptable to many different use cases. Seele proposes the heterogeneous forest network, a blockchain ecosystem comprised of subnets optimized for different use cases. Subnets can handle different service scenarios independently and can interact with each other through cross-chain and cross-domain protocols. This network is secure, efficient, and compatible with current blockchain ecosystems. It presents an overarching vision for the future Internet of Value. The SEELE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. Seele has completed a chain swap where the contract address migrated from 0xb1eef147028e9f480dbc5ccaa3277d417d1b85f0 to 0xb1e93236ab6073fdac58ada5564897177d4bcc43 “

Seele-N Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

