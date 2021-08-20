Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.10.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SEEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEEL. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 22,020.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares during the period. 31.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SEEL opened at $1.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $172.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 3.03. Seelos Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $6.60.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

