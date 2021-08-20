Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Shares Gap Up to $30.01

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.01, but opened at $30.76. Seer shares last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 138 shares trading hands.

SEER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Seer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion and a PE ratio of -12.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.82.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seer, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 240,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,253,076.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Growth Fund Limited Part Amoon sold 835,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $25,058,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Seer during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,664,000. Eagle Health Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Seer by 317.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 63,500 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seer by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 184,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after purchasing an additional 19,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seer by 1,914.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,102,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Seer during the 1st quarter valued at about $392,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

