Selfkey (KEY) Reaches One Day Volume of $18.72 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 20th. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $46.00 million and $18.72 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Selfkey has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Selfkey coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00058536 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015154 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.63 or 0.00867888 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002273 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.52 or 0.00109689 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,694,969,446 coins. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

