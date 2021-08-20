SelfWealth Limited (ASX:SWF) Insider Acquires A$10,005.70 in Stock

SelfWealth Limited (ASX:SWF) insider John O’Shaughnessy acquired 28,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.35 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of A$10,005.70 ($7,146.93).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.87.

Get SelfWealth alerts:

SelfWealth Company Profile

SelfWealth Limited offers an online share trading services in Australia. It also provides online investor community portal services. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Surrey Hills, Australia.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for SelfWealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelfWealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.