Sentinel Chain (SENC) Market Capitalization Tops $240,678.60

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Sentinel Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. Sentinel Chain has a market capitalization of $240,678.60 and approximately $63,360.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain (SENC) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

Sentinel Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

