Sentivate Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $275,009.00 (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. Sentivate has a market cap of $28.08 million and approximately $275,009.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sentivate has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. One Sentivate coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00058536 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015154 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.63 or 0.00867888 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002273 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.52 or 0.00109689 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,525,479 coins. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars.

