ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Position Reduced by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC cut its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 57.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,608 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 56.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 34.9% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.4% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow stock opened at $586.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $562.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $432.85 and a 12-month high of $608.78. The company has a market capitalization of $116.27 billion, a PE ratio of 698.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $638.90.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.47, for a total value of $417,357.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,728.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total value of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,406 shares of company stock valued at $25,224,853 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

