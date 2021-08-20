ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Fairfield Bush & CO.

Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 685.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 56.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 530.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. Cowen increased their price target on ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $638.90.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $596,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,406 shares of company stock valued at $25,224,853 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $13.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $600.52. 988,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,040. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $118.96 billion, a PE ratio of 713.97, a PEG ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $562.57. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $432.85 and a fifty-two week high of $608.78.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

