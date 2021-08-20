ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Research Coverage Started at Seaport Global Securities

Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

NASDAQ SFBS opened at $70.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52 week low of $31.93 and a 52 week high of $74.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.17.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 45.04%. The business had revenue of $104.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.55 million. On average, analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $41,304.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $483,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 56.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

