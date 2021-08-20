Shadows 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.26 Million (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last week, Shadows has traded up 22.1% against the US dollar. One Shadows coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000485 BTC on major exchanges. Shadows has a market capitalization of $4.72 million and $1.26 million worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Shadows alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00058468 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.84 or 0.00847896 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00048500 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Shadows Coin Profile

Shadows (DOWS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 38,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,131,250 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shadows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shadows and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.