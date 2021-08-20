Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 708,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,385 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of Shaw Communications worth $20,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 318.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

NYSE SJR opened at $28.51 on Friday. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.12 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.97.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Shaw Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0797 dividend. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

