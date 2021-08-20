Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.82

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$36.82 and last traded at C$36.82, with a volume of 119938 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$36.54.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.50 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.00.

The firm has a market cap of C$18.38 billion and a PE ratio of 20.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0988 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.65%.

About Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

