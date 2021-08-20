SHIBA INU (SHIB) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. SHIBA INU has a market cap of $3.30 billion and approximately $371.60 million worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIBA INU coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SHIBA INU has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00057408 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.30 or 0.00138849 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.82 or 0.00148179 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,309.40 or 0.99676085 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $446.44 or 0.00921134 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.01 or 0.06641729 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.97 or 0.00695273 BTC.

About SHIBA INU

The official website for SHIBA INU is www.shiba.win . SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy

Buying and Selling SHIBA INU

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIBA INU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIBA INU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

