SHIELD Achieves Market Cap of $125,660.08 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. SHIELD has a market cap of $125,660.08 and approximately $3.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,014.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,254.39 or 0.06639678 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $680.71 or 0.01388798 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.24 or 0.00369773 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.84 or 0.00140447 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $279.86 or 0.00570983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.55 or 0.00345927 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006053 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.56 or 0.00309208 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

