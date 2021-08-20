Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Hits 1-Day Volume of $381,022.00

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. In the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded up 16.3% against the dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $6.60 or 0.00013456 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shield Protocol has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $381,022.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00056705 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.79 or 0.00136274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.19 or 0.00147301 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,972.43 or 0.99920353 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.47 or 0.00921147 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.90 or 0.06630894 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,816 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

