Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $164.83 Million

Brokerages expect Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) to report $164.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $161.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $173.30 million. Shift Technologies reported sales of $59.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 175.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full-year sales of $587.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $583.50 million to $593.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $885.00 million to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Shift Technologies.

SFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFT opened at $7.13 on Friday. Shift Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $14.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.37.

In other Shift Technologies news, insider George Arison purchased 10,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $71,256.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Inc raised its position in Shift Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 515,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 15,038 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Shift Technologies by 951.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 48,311 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,071,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

