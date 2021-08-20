ShipChain Hits One Day Trading Volume of $8.00 (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One ShipChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ShipChain has traded down 47.3% against the US dollar. ShipChain has a market cap of $292,913.11 and approximately $8.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ShipChain Profile

ShipChain is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

ShipChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

