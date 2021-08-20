Shopify’s (SHOP) Outperform Rating Reiterated at CIBC

Shopify (TSE:SHOP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$2,233.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SHOP. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2,260.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Shopify from C$1,569.36 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Shopify from C$2,250.00 to C$2,500.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Shopify to C$2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2,172.17.

TSE SHOP traded up C$4.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$1,885.44. 12,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,490. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 15.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64. Shopify has a 1-year low of C$1,109.41 and a 1-year high of C$2,075.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1,858.00. The stock has a market cap of C$235.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.16.

In other Shopify news, Senior Officer Joseph Andrew Frasca sold 258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,643.53, for a total transaction of C$424,032.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$384,587.17.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

