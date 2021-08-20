Short Interest in Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Grows By 14.1%

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,403,400 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the July 15th total of 15,254,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 150.9 days.

Shares of ACDVF stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.52. Air Canada has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $24.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.34.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 137.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.89%. The business had revenue of $681.38 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACDVF shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered Air Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities upgraded Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 price target (down previously from C$27.00) on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Air Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

