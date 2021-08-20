Short Interest in Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Grows By 14.1%

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,403,400 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the July 15th total of 15,254,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 150.9 days.
Shares of ACDVF stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.52. Air Canada has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $24.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.34.
Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 137.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.89%. The business had revenue of $681.38 million during the quarter.
Air Canada Company Profile
Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.
