Short Interest in Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Decreases By 15.1%

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the July 15th total of 46,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 91,782 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $621,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 24,820 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Armata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ARMP remained flat at $$3.75 during trading hours on Friday. 1,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,057. The stock has a market cap of $93.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.31. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.96.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 795.84% and a negative return on equity of 90.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for the treatment of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.