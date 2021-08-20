Short Interest in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Increases By 15.3%

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the July 15th total of 936,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 357,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AVNT opened at $47.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.24. Avient has a 52-week low of $24.26 and a 52-week high of $54.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.64.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Avient had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Avient’s revenue was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avient will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Avient’s payout ratio is 49.13%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.82.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of Avient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Avient by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 795,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,614,000 after buying an additional 51,170 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in Avient by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 187,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Avient by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,977,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,164,000 after purchasing an additional 663,120 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Avient by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 557,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,367,000 after purchasing an additional 28,783 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Avient during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

