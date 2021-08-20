Short Interest in BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Drops By 14.4%

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 215,000 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 251,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 464,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of BNPQY stock opened at $30.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $35.31. The company has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.65.
BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.27. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $14.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that BNP Paribas will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BNP Paribas Company Profile
BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.
