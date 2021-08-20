Short Interest in BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Drops By 14.4%

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 215,000 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 251,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 464,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of BNPQY stock opened at $30.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $35.31. The company has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.65.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.27. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $14.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that BNP Paribas will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BNPQY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BNP Paribas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC upgraded BNP Paribas to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BNP Paribas from €59.00 ($69.41) to €61.00 ($71.76) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BNP Paribas to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from €60.00 ($70.59) to €62.00 ($72.94) in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.03.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

