Short Interest in BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) Rises By 13.7%

BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the July 15th total of 3,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 436,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BowX Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,676. BowX Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $13.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.82.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition during the second quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition during the second quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BowX Acquisition by 45.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition during the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition in the first quarter worth $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries.

