Short Interest in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Grows By 14.0%

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 460,800 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the July 15th total of 404,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000.

Shares of RA stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.08. The company had a trading volume of 956 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,805. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.17. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $22.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.199 dividend. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

