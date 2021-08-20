Short Interest in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Declines By 14.9%

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 268,200 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the July 15th total of 315,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 20.4% during the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 644,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 108,998 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Caesarstone by 4.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Ancient Art L.P. raised its stake in Caesarstone by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 68,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Caesarstone by 44.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Caesarstone by 55.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 22,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.13. 1,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,403. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.02. Caesarstone has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.20 million, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.86.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Caesarstone had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 6.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caesarstone will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Caesarstone in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.

