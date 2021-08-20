Short Interest in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Grows By 13.2%

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the July 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.97. 59,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,141. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.96. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $21.72 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 23.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 1.2% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 54,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 43.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 15,649 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $705,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $1,447,000.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

