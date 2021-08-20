Short Interest in Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Grows By 13.6%

Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the July 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 192.0 days.

Shares of CYJBF stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. Cargotec has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $56.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.60.

Get Cargotec alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CYJBF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cargotec in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cargotec in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Cargotec Oyj provides cargo handling solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment offers industry shaping, eco-efficient cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and support services. The Hiab segment area comprises of oader cranes, truck mounted forklifts, forestry and recycling cranes, hooklifts, and skiploaders, as well as tail lifts.

Featured Article: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Cargotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.