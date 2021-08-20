Short Interest in Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Expands By 15.4%

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LDSVF shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of LDSVF stock opened at $11,031.55 on Friday. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 12-month low of $7,865.95 and a 12-month high of $11,561.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10,420.34.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of developing, producing, and selling chocolate products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. The Europe segment consists of European companies and business units including Russia.

