Short Interest in Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) Drops By 16.6%

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the July 15th total of 48,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

NASDAQ CIZN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208. Citizens has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $27.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.15. The company has a market capitalization of $100.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Get Citizens alerts:

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.48 million for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 15.77%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIZN. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Citizens by 78.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Citizens by 118.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Citizens during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.